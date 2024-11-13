Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11% to Rs 118.98 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11% to Rs 118.98 cr

Total income also fell to Rs 1,138.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,407.92 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.98 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 133.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,138.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,407.92 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read

real estate

Brigade Group eyes Rs 800 cr revenue from Chennai real estate project

IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures to go public with Rs 900 crore offering, files DRHP

Brigade Group

Brigade Enterprises raises Rs 1,500 crore by selling shares via QIP

India becomes top weight in MSCI EM Index, surpassing China for first time

Stocks to Watch, Sep 6: Glenmark Pharma, Godfrey, Max Fin Svcs, Pidilite

Brigade Group

Brigade Enterprises up 5% after launching Rs 1,500 crore QIP

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Real Estate Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon