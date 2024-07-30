Carborundum Universal results: Consolidated Q1 net profit at Rs 114.84 cr

Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) has reported a consolidated net profit for April-June 30, 2024 at Rs 114.84 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a net profit of Rs 117.76 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 476.18 crore.

The consolidated total income during the June-quarter fell to Rs 1,204.56 crore, from Rs 1,234.13 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated total income was at Rs 4,778.84 crore.