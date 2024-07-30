Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shanthi Gears result: PAT rises to Rs 21.66 cr, total income at Rs 142.2 cr

The Tamil Nadu-based Murugappa Group company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 18.12 crore in the corresponding quarter, last year

Shanthi Gears 1

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax was Rs 82.25 crore. | Photo: https://www.shanthigears.com/

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has recorded a profit after tax of Rs 21.66 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter, the company said.
The Tamil Nadu-based Murugappa Group company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 18.12 crore in the corresponding quarter, last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax was Rs 82.25 crore.
Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 142.21 crore from Rs 125.44 crore in the same period last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024 the total income was Rs 557.11 crore.
In a statement, the company said it continues to focus on revenue, profitability, return on invested capital and free cash flow.

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 13.11% to Rs 648.06 crore

IOCL Q1 result: Net profit falls 75% to Rs 3,528 cr on low refining margins

Castrol India results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 232 cr in June quarter

Tata Consumer Products Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 8.3% to Rs 290.3 cr

Exide Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 16% to Rs 280 cr, revenue up at Rs 4,313 cr

Revenue during the quarter grew by 14 per cent to Rs 138.8 crore, while the profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter rose to Rs 29 crore, up by 20 per cent over Rs 24.1 crore in the same period last year.
The company achieved a Return on average Invested Capital (ROIC) of 52 per cent during the April-June quarter and the the free cash flow generated was Rs 21.1 crore.
During the quarter under review, the company booked orders worth Rs 160 crore, which is 14 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter last year. As on June 30, 2024 the unexecuted order book stood at Rs 343 crore, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chola MS General Insurance clocks GWP of Rs 1,945 cr in June quarter

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu as MD

This Murugappa Group stock hit Rs 1-trn m-cap; zoomed 108 times in 4 years

Tube Investments Q4 results: Slight dip in standalone PAT at Rs 247.88 cr

TI Clean Mobility to raise Rs 580 crore from GEF Capital Partners

Topics : Murugappan Group profit margins

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon