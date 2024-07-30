Shanthi Gears result: PAT rises to Rs 21.66 cr, total income at Rs 142.2 cr

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax was Rs 82.25 crore. | Photo: https://www.shanthigears.com/

Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has recorded a profit after tax of Rs 21.66 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter, the company said. The Tamil Nadu-based Murugappa Group company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 18.12 crore in the corresponding quarter, last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax was Rs 82.25 crore. Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 142.21 crore from Rs 125.44 crore in the same period last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the total income was Rs 557.11 crore.

In a statement, the company said it continues to focus on revenue, profitability, return on invested capital and free cash flow.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 14 per cent to Rs 138.8 crore, while the profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter rose to Rs 29 crore, up by 20 per cent over Rs 24.1 crore in the same period last year.

The company achieved a Return on average Invested Capital (ROIC) of 52 per cent during the April-June quarter and the the free cash flow generated was Rs 21.1 crore.

During the quarter under review, the company booked orders worth Rs 160 crore, which is 14 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter last year. As on June 30, 2024 the unexecuted order book stood at Rs 343 crore, the statement added.