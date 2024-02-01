Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Castrol Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 242 crore on healthy demand

Castrol India's profit after tax came in at 2.42 billion rupees ($29.2 million), up from 1.93 billion rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Its expenses, however, inched up 1.5%, led by employee expenses and other spends, even as input costs stayed largely flat. The company did not specify what these other spends entailed

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engine oil maker Castrol India reported a 25% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher demand for its automobile lubrication products.
The company, which derives about three-fourths of its volumes from passenger and commercial vehicles, benefitted from sustained growth in auto sales and maintenance demand in the world's third-largest car market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Castrol India's profit after tax came in at Rs 242 crore ($29.2 million), up from Rs 193 crore a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.
Its revenue rose 7.5% to Rs 1,264 crore.
The company sees "steady inflation and a positive shift in consumer confidence", Chief Financial Officer Deepesh Baxi said in a statement, as it expands its hold onto rural India and tries to warm up with inflation-weary two-wheeler owners.
Its expenses, however, inched up 1.5%, led by employee expenses and other spends, even as input costs stayed largely flat. The company did not specify what these other spends entailed.
Shares of Castrol India ended 3.6% lower before the results were announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Castrol India Q3 results: Net profit rises 4% at Rs 194 cr on steady demand

Suzuki to introduce three-cylinder engines: Why is this a big deal?

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma' on Monday

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit jumps 53.3%, revenue up by 10.1%

Bata Q3 results: Net profit falls 30% to Rs 58 cr, revenue at Rs 903 cr

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 results: Consolidated net up 39% at Rs 736 crore

TD Power Systems Q3 results: Net profit rises 49% to Rs 29.89 crore

Bayer CropScience Q3 results: Profit falls 31% to Rs 93.1 cr on soft demand

Topics : Castrol India Q4 Results corporate earnings Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon