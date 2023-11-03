Crompton Greaves Q2 results: Net profit declines 23% at Rs 101 cr

Home appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Friday missed second-quarter profit estimates, as higher costs overshadowed seasonal demand for its products, which had been boosted by a weak monsoon.

The company's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 101 crore ($12.1 million), down nearly 23% year-on-year and well below analysts' estimate of 1.15 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations was up 4.9%, while expenses rose 6.2%.