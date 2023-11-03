close
Crompton Greaves Q2 results: Net profit declines 23% at Rs 101 cr

Revenue from operations was up 4.9%, while expenses rose 6.2%

Q2 earnings, Q2

The company's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 101 crore ($12.1 million), down nearly 23% year-on-year

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Home appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Friday missed second-quarter profit estimates, as higher costs overshadowed seasonal demand for its products, which had been boosted by a weak monsoon.
The company's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 101 crore ($12.1 million), down nearly 23% year-on-year and well below analysts' estimate of 1.15 billion rupees as per LSEG data.
Revenue from operations was up 4.9%, while expenses rose 6.2%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electronics Crompton Greaves Q2 results

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
