close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crompton Greaves Q4 profit falls 25.4% to Rs 131.5 cr, revenue from ops up

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 25.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Crompton Greaves Logo

Crompton Greaves Logo

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 25.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 176.55 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 15.7 per cent to Rs 1,790.96 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,547.82 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses in Q4 FY23 surged 21.8 per cent to Rs 1,637.30 from Rs 1,344.18 crore a year ago, the company said.

CGCEL's total income in the March quarter was at Rs 1,807.73 crore, up 15.13 per cent.

Commenting on the quarter results, CCGEL MD and CEO, Promeet Ghosh said: "We delivered well in Q4 with our calibrated approach towards BEE transition, roll out of new brand architecture for Pumps, portfolio strengthening in Appliances and focus on premiumisation across the board".

Also Read

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announces merger with Butterfly

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Appliance makers expect robust growth from heating products this winter

Butterfly Gandhimathi slips 5% on merger with Crompton Greaves Consumer

Crompton Greaves CE tanks 13%; hits 52-week low as CEO Mathew Job resigns

Glenmark posts Q4 net loss at Rs 403 cr on one-time exceptional charge

NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45%

Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

Dalmia Bharat Sugar doubles profit on higher sales in March quarter

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

In the fourth quarter, CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment revenue increased 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,325.74 crore compared to Rs 1,230.90 crore in Q4 FY22.

However, revenue from lighting products slipped 12.12 per cent to Rs 278.57 crore against Rs 317.02 crore.

While revenue from its new subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier this year, was Rs 187 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, CGCEL's net profit declined 17.63 per cent to Rs 476.40 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 578.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 6,869.61 crore in FY23, 27.35 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

CGCEL's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share, having a face value of Rs 2 for FY23.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 254.05 on BSE, up 0.06 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crompton Greaves Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Crompton Greaves Q4 profit falls 25.4% to Rs 131.5 cr, revenue from ops up

Crompton Greaves Logo
2 min read

India Inc in a wait-and-watch mode on impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

BSE, NSE remove NDTV. Adani Group firm from ASM framework from Monday

NDTV
1 min read

AI, AI Express hired more than 3,900 people this year: Campbell Wilson

Air India to redesign flight schedules to improve OTP: CEO Wilson
2 min read

NTPC Green Energy ties up with HPCL Mittal Energy for green hydrogen

NTPC Green Energy, HPCL Mittal Energy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

zomato q4 results
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon