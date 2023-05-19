close

Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Friday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
It had reported a net profit of Rs 13.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 94.37 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 163.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 25.60 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 25.05 crore.

The total income increased to Rs 263.25 crore last fiscal from Rs 264.42 crore in the preceding fiscal.

On the operational performance, the company's sales bookings grew 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 802 crore from Rs 601 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results Arvind SmartSpaces

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

