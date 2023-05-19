Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 104.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a profit of Rs 47.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Route Mobile grew 61 per cent to Rs 1,008.66 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 626.07 crore in March 2022 quarter.

"As we close out FY2023, it is my pleasure to share that Route Mobile has reached a significant milestone, achieving an annual run rate of half a billion dollars in revenue. It's remarkable to have the entire Route Mobile team continually raising the bar and achieving exceptional results that have helped propel our company's revenue to new heights.

"This is despite the slow pace of global economic development due to the ongoing battle against inflation," Route Mobile Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer Rajdipkumar Gupta said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's consolidated profit almost doubled to Rs 333.11 crore from Rs 170.08 in the financial year (FY) 2021-22.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route: Interfax From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr Zomato narrows losses to Rs 188 cr in Q4, expenses fall to Rs 2,431 cr Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore JSW Steel Q4 profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 cr on higher sales volume

The annual revenue from operations of Route Mobile increased by 78.4 per cent to Rs 3,608.63 crore in FY 2023 from Rs 2,022.09 crore a year ago.