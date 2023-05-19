close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 104.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 104.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a profit of Rs 47.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Route Mobile grew 61 per cent to Rs 1,008.66 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 626.07 crore in March 2022 quarter.

"As we close out FY2023, it is my pleasure to share that Route Mobile has reached a significant milestone, achieving an annual run rate of half a billion dollars in revenue. It's remarkable to have the entire Route Mobile team continually raising the bar and achieving exceptional results that have helped propel our company's revenue to new heights.

"This is despite the slow pace of global economic development due to the ongoing battle against inflation," Route Mobile Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer Rajdipkumar Gupta said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's consolidated profit almost doubled to Rs 333.11 crore from Rs 170.08 in the financial year (FY) 2021-22.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route: Interfax

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

Zomato narrows losses to Rs 188 cr in Q4, expenses fall to Rs 2,431 cr

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

JSW Steel Q4 profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 cr on higher sales volume

The annual revenue from operations of Route Mobile increased by 78.4 per cent to Rs 3,608.63 crore in FY 2023 from Rs 2,022.09 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Route Mobile Limited Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

Punjab National bank
3 min read

SC dismisses Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
4 min read

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

PTC India
1 min read

JSW Steel elevates Jayant Acharya as Joint MD, CEO with immediate effect

Wrestlers protest
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

zomato q4 results
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon