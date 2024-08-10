Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 919 cr

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,567 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 6,851 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a statement

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

The profitability was sustained by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies: Aurobindo Pharma VCMD | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said its consolidated net profit increased 61 per cent year on year to Rs 919 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by strong sales across markets.
The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 571 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,567 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 6,851 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a statement.
"We are pleased with our continued strong performance this quarter, with a significant top-line growth across all our business segments," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy stated.
The profitability was sustained by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies, while ramping up our recently commercialised plants, he added.
"We are confident in our ability to achieve our growth targets for FY25," Reddy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

USFDA scrutiny delays generic drug approvals for major Indian pharma firms

Aurobindo Pharma board approves share buyback plan worth Rs 750 cr

Aurobindo stock at new high, up 5% as board to consider buyback on July 18

Lupin, Eugia recall products from US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Aurobindo arm TheraNym inks pact with MSD for biologics manufacturing

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results pharma market Pharma sector Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon