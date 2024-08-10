Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 919 cr

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said its consolidated net profit increased 61 per cent year on year to Rs 919 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by strong sales across markets.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 571 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,567 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 6,851 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a statement.

"We are pleased with our continued strong performance this quarter, with a significant top-line growth across all our business segments," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy stated.