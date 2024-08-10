Business Standard
Jagran Prakashan Q1 result: PAT dips 6.5% to Rs 41 cr, revenue at Rs 444 cr

Its revenue from operations was down 2.3 per cent to Rs 444.11 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 454.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Saturday reported a decline of 6.51 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 41.03 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.89 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).
Its revenue from operations was down 2.3 per cent to Rs 444.11 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 454.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
JPL's total expenses declined 2.28 per cent to Rs 409.82 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 303.54 crore, down 8 per cent year on year.
Revenue from FM radio business was up 12.41 per cent to Rs 59.60 crore during the reporting quarter.
Total income of JPL, which includes other income, was down 1.88 per cent year on year to Rs 467.23 crore.

