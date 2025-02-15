Business Standard

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 28.24 cr

The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 67.79 crore for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 as compared to a profit after tax of Rs 53.73 crore registered in the year ago period

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd has logged a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 28.24 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said.

The city-headquartered eye care provider had registered a profit after tax of Rs 22.59 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 67.79 crore for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 as compared to a profit after tax of Rs 53.73 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "We have delivered a robust growth of 29.5 per cent in revenue and 26.3 per cent in EBITDA. We have continued to witness strong growth in both patient footfalls and the number of surgeries performed."  "Our commitment to providing exceptional care, along with investments in cutting-edge technology, positions us for long-term success. While we have maintained our growth trajectory, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and steady growth in the coming quarters," Agarwal said.

 

The total income on a consolidated basis for the October-December 2024 quarter surged to Rs 443.43 crore, from Rs 344.69 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 1,281.37 crore as compared to Rs 1,007.38 crore registered in the year ago period.

The company had added 42 new facilities during the April-December 2024 period of which 35 new facilities were set up while seven facilities were acquired.

Subsequent to the quarter ending December 31, 2024, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd said it has completed its Initial Public Offering comprising a fresh issuance of 74,62,686 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each and Offer for Sale of 6,78,42,284 Equity Shares of face value of Re 1 each. These shares were offered at an issue price of Rs 402 per share, which also included 15,78,399 equit y shares reserved for eligible employees.

The company raised a total of Rs 3,027 crore including Rs 300 crore with respect to fresh issuance of Equity Shares and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange with effect from February 4, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

