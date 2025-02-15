Business Standard

KK Birla group's sugar companies see drop in net profit in Q3, income up

Net profit of Magadh Sugar dipped to Rs 21 crore in the third quarter. Similarly, the net profit of Avadh Sugar during the third quarter of the current financial year dipped to Rs 7 crore

The total income of the company during the third quarter stood higher at Rs 285 crore as compared to Rs 219 crore in the similar corresponding period. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

K K Birla group sugar companies, Magadh Sugar & Energy and Avadh Sugar & Energy, have posted a decline in net profits during the third quarter of current financial year ending December 31, 2024.

Net profit of Magadh Sugar dipped to Rs 21 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 39 crore in the same period previous corresponding period.

The total income of the company during the third quarter stood higher at Rs 285 crore as compared to Rs 219 crore in the similar corresponding period, a statement by the company said.

Similarly, the net profit of Avadh Sugar during the third quarter of the current financial year dipped to Rs 7 crore as compared to Rs 22 crore in the previous corresponding period.

 

The total income of the company during the current third quarter stood at Rs 619 crore as against Rs 595 crore in the previous similar period of 2023-24.

Co-chairperson of Avadh Sugar C S Nopany the sugar season of 2024-25 has presented a mixed outlook, with challenges such as lower cane yields and lower recovery in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka impacting overall production.

Nopany said both the companies will continue to make strategic investments to expand production capabilities to create value for the stakeholders.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

