Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EaseMyTrip Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 15 cr, total expenses at Rs 117 cr

For the full financial year ended March, the company reported a PAT of Rs 103.46 crore down from Rs 134.10 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results

The company's scrip settled at Rs 44.16, down 2.54 per cent from the previous day's close on the BSE. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday reported a loss of Rs 15.07 crore for the March quarter on a consolidated basis, as against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 31.05 crore a year ago.
For the full financial year ended March, the company reported a PAT of Rs 103.46 crore down from Rs 134.10 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its total income for the fourth quarter of FY24 rose to Rs 172.55 crore, as against Rs 120.79 crore in the year-ago period.
However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 117.48 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 76.36 crore a year ago.
The company's scrip settled at Rs 44.16, down 2.54 per cent from the previous day's close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EaseMyTrip Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon