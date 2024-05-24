Ashok Leyland Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 934 crore

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland (ALL) has posted a 17 per cent rise in net profit during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 933.69 crore compared to Rs 800 crore during the same quarter in 2022-23, owing to a rise in sales in the light and medium commercial vehicle segments.

The quarter saw the highest ever sales and margins for the company, it said on Friday. The company has also lined up an investment of around Rs 500-700 crore during the current financial year, along with six new launches in light commercial vehicles (LCV). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's consolidated revenue for the period under review stood at Rs 13,577.58 crore as compared to Rs 13,202.55 crore in the year-ago period.

During the financial year 2023-24, the company's net profit was up from Rs 2,696.34 crore as compared to Rs 1,358.82 crore during the previous financial year. On the other hand, its consolidated revenue from operations during the period was seen at Rs 45,790.64 crore versus Rs 41,672.6 crore in FY23.

The Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group also reported a record Ebitda of 14.1 per cent for Q4 FY24 (Rs 1,592 crore) compared to 11 per cent (Rs 1,276 crore) for the same period last year.

The results were backed by an all-round performance with contributions from all business verticals. In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) bus segment, Ashok Leyland emerged as market leader with a market share gain of 5.8 percentage points. Overall commercial vehicle volumes at 194,553 units were very close to the previous high of 197,366.

LCV volumes in the 2-3.5 tonne category were maintained despite the industry witnessing a reduction in volumes. Ashok Leyland is now the number two brand in this segment in the country. Export volumes for the year grew 5 per cent despite challenging conditions in target markets. The Power Solutions and Defence Businesses also posted impressive growth.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “We continue to be optimistic about our industry prospects in the short to medium term, backed by anticipated robust growth in the Indian economy. We are confident that we will continue to maintain sustainable and profitable growth year after year through our unwavering pursuit of delivering differentiated products and providing best-in-class customer satisfaction.” During the year, the company opened 246 new outlets across the country.

Ashok Leyland’s key subsidiaries Switch Mobility, Ohm Mobility, Hinduja Leyland Finance, and Hinduja Tech are progressing well and continue to add immense value to Ashok Leyland’s future, it said. Hinduja Tech has recently closed a $50 million investment from private equity investors to pursue further acquisitions.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company said, “FY24 has been a strong year for us. Whether it is revenues, Ebitda margins or profits, we have achieved all-time high numbers. This gives us even more strength to move towards our medium-term goal of mid-teen Ebitda."

“Our product portfolio is very robust, and our future pipeline is strong. We are confident that our product superiority and our expanding reach will help us to further improve our market share as well as our price realisations. Our team continues to relentlessly focus on cost management initiatives,” he added.