Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bata Q4 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 63.65 cr as expenses surge

The company, which also sells brands such as Hush Puppies and North Star in India, said its consolidated profit fell to Rs 63.65 crore ($7.6 million)in the three months ended March 31

bata, retailers, shoes, shops

Rival Metro Brands had reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit last week, driven by sales of high-end footwear.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Footwear maker Bata India reported a 3% fall in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, its fourth straight quarterly profit drop, on higher expenses and soft demand.
 
The company, which also sells brands such as Hush Puppies and North Star in India, said its consolidated profit fell to Rs 63.65 crore ($7.6 million)in the three months ended March 31 from Rs 65.62 crore a year ago.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Revenue from operations rose 2.5% to Rs 798 crore.
 
Its total expenses rose over 5% to Rs 737 crore.



KEY CONTEXT
 
In response to sluggish volume growth, Indian footwear retailers have been offering substantial discounts, which have weighed on their revenue.
 
Nevertheless, premium products aimed at affluent consumers have been seeing steady demand.
 
Rival Metro Brands had reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit last week, driven by sales of high-end footwear.


Topics : Bata India Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon