GAIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 87% to Rs 2,442 crore

State-run gas supplier GAIL on Tuesday reported an 87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,442 crore in the second quarter (July-September) of FY24, against Rs 1,304.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its net profit rose 36.2 per cent, up from Rs 1,793 crore. This was mainly on account of increased gas transmission volumes and higher transmission tariff realisation.

In Q2 FY24, the company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 14.6 per cent to Rs 33,049 crore from Rs 38,728 crore in the year-ago period. Also, the cumulative Rs 3,817 crore worth of net profit registered by the company in the first six months of the financial year continues to trail the Rs 4,452 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Marketing of natural gas earned the company Rs 31,491 crore in Q2, 25 per cent lower than the Rs 42,303 crore earned in Q2 FY23. Gas marketing volumes decreased by 2 per cent to 96.96 MMSCMD (million standard cubic meters of gas per day), down from 98.84 MMSCMD in the previous quarter, the company said.

Meanwhile, natural gas transmission volume grew 3.4 per cent to 120.3 MMSCMD as against 116.33 MMSCMD and 108.23 MMSCMD in the preceding two quarters, it said. GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta believes the segment will continue to perform better.

He said performance during the quarter was constrained due to lower realisation in polymers and liquefied petroleum gas, which are expected to improve going forward. He further stated that the company has incurred a capital expenditure of around Rs 4,853 crore during the current half-year, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to joint ventures, etc.

Liquid hydrocarbon sales increased by 7 per cent to 242 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) against 247 TMT and 230 TMT in the preceding two quarters. Similarly, polymer sales also increased to 168 TMT, up from 162 TMT and 118 TMT, respectively, in the preceding two quarters.