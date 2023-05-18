GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply



Higher gas prices due to a global surge in energy rates following Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to hurt GAIL’s margins in Q4. India's largest natural gas major managed a sequential recovery in net profit, rising nearly 1.5 times from the Rs. 245 crore registered in the previous October-December quarter. This was due to global gas prices declining early 2023 to aid business, analysts have said. Disruption in supply from Russian energy giant Gazprom has continued. State-run gas supplier GAIL on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 603 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), a 77.5 per cent decline compared to Rs 2,683 crore in the same period a year back.



GAIL's mainstay natural gas marketing business saw gross revenue at Rs 135,290 crore in FY23, up 75 per cent from Rs 77,325 crore in FY22. However, profit from the same segment stood at Rs 3,078 crore in FY23, down from Rs. 4,932 crore in the previous year. The company blamed high operational expenses for the decline in profit. For full FY23, the company's net profit fell 48.5 percent to Rs 5,301 crore in FY23, down from Rs 10,363 crore in FY22. This was despite consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 reaching Rs 1,44,301 crore, the highest for any financial year so far.

Supply issues

Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS), a subsidiary of Gazprom Germania, stopped delivering LNG to GAIL under a long-term contract in late May.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8% GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today GAIL India rallies 5% in weak market; hits 8-month high on heavy volumes Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8% SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today



But last year, GMTS was housed under Gazprom Germania GMBH, after which Gazprom gave up its ownership of the company in April without any explanation, and imposed sanctions. As the diplomatic fallout of the Ukraine war escalated, Germany seized control of Gazprom Germania in April, 2022. In 2012, GMTS had signed a 20-year contract to supply GAIL with 2.85 million tonnes of LNG a year. Supplies under the deal had started in 2018 and the full volume was expected to be reached in 2023.

GMTS has defaulted on the supply of upwards of 20 cargoes till now. To mitigate disruption in the supply of 8.5-9 million standard cubic meters per day or roughly 20 percent of all gas supply, GAIL had to cut supplies to fertiliser plants as well as some industrial consumers.