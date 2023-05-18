close

GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply

State-owned firm's natural gas marketing business, its mainstay, reports decline in profit

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
State-run gas supplier GAIL on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 603 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), a 77.5 per cent decline compared to Rs 2,683 crore in the same period a year back.
Higher gas prices due to a global surge in energy rates following Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to hurt GAIL’s margins in Q4. India's largest natural gas major managed a sequential recovery in net profit, rising nearly 1.5 times from the Rs. 245 crore registered in the previous October-December quarter. This was due to global gas prices declining early 2023 to aid business, analysts have said. Disruption in supply from Russian energy giant Gazprom has continued.

For full FY23, the company's net profit fell 48.5 percent to Rs 5,301 crore in FY23, down from Rs 10,363 crore in FY22. This was despite consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 reaching Rs 1,44,301 crore, the highest for any financial year so far.
GAIL's mainstay natural gas marketing business saw gross revenue at Rs 135,290 crore in FY23, up 75 per cent from Rs 77,325 crore in FY22. However, profit from the same segment stood at Rs 3,078 crore in FY23, down from Rs. 4,932 crore in the previous year. The company blamed high operational expenses for the decline in profit.

Supply issues
Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS), a subsidiary of Gazprom Germania, stopped delivering LNG to GAIL under a long-term contract in late May.

In 2012, GMTS had signed a 20-year contract to supply GAIL with 2.85 million tonnes of LNG a year. Supplies under the deal had started in 2018 and the full volume was expected to be reached in 2023.
But last year, GMTS was housed under Gazprom Germania GMBH, after which Gazprom gave up its ownership of the company in April without any explanation, and imposed sanctions. As the diplomatic fallout of the Ukraine war escalated, Germany seized control of Gazprom Germania in April, 2022.

GMTS has defaulted on the supply of upwards of 20 cargoes till now. To mitigate disruption in the supply of 8.5-9 million standard cubic meters per day or roughly 20 percent of all gas supply, GAIL had to cut supplies to fertiliser plants as well as some industrial consumers.

Topics : GAIL GAIL India Q4 Results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply

