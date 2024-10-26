Godawari Power and Ispat Q2 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 159 cr

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Saturday reported about 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.39 crore in the September quarter of 2024-25.
It had posted Rs 256.71 crore "net profit from ordinary activities" in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
Total income fell to Rs 1,290.38 crore from Rs 1,314.21 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24. Expenses increased to Rs 1,073.93 crore from Rs 974.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.
