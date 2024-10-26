Business Standard
Yes Bank's Q2 result: Profit doubles to Rs 553 cr on strong lending income

Yes Bank's loans grew 12.4 per centon year, while deposits rose 18.3 per cent

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

 India's Yes Bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday, helped by an increase in core lending income and a drop in provisions.

The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 553 crore ($65.8 million) for the financial second quarter from Rs 225 crore in the same period a year earlier.

That exceeded analysts' average forecast of Rs 546 crore, according to LSEG data.

Yes Bank's loans grew 12.4 per centon year, while deposits rose 18.3 per cent.

Net interest income, the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid to depositors, rose 14.3 per centto Rs 2,200 crore.

 

Indian banks have consistently seen healthy demand for loans as economic growth has been strong and urban consumption demand is high. Banks, however, are trying to raise deposits to fund the credit growth that has kept margins under pressure.

Yes Bank's net interest margin, a key profitability measure, was 2.4%, up from 2.30 per centa year earlier and flat from the previous three months.

Provisions and contingencies, or funds kept aside for potential bad loans, fell nearly 41 per centto Rs 297 crore.

This was after the bank reversed provisions worth 1.03 million rupees previously kept aside for its exposure to Alternative Investment Funds, it said.

Yes Bank's gross non-performing asset ratio, a key gauge of asset quality, improved to 1.6 per centat end of September, 1.70 per centfrom the end of the previous three months.

Shares of Yes Bank closed 2.6 per centlower on Friday ahead of the results.

 

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

