Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 163 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported 8.51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 163.01 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 178.19 crore during September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Godfrey Phillips India.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 1,374.55 crore as against Rs 1,191.56 crore.

Total expense was Rs 1,194.03 crore, up 19.80 per cent.

Total income in the September quarter was Rs 1,412.55 crore, a rise of 14.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 1,258.48 crore, up 16.64 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from retail and related products was higher at Rs 117.26 crore as against Rs 112.39 crore earlier, it said.

Godfrey Phillips operates convenience store chain 24Seven.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India were trading at Rs 2,178 apiece on BSE, down 7.18 per cent from the previous close.