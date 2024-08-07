Business Standard
Asian Granito India Q1 results: Sales up 3% to Rs 343 cr, PAT at Rs 30 lakh

The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 16.1 crore against Rs 9.6 crore in the year-ago period

Asian Granito India Ltd

Shares of the company were trading 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 76.64 on BSE in the preclose session.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Leading luxury surfaces and bathware products manufacturer Asian Granito India turned profitable in the first quarter of 2024-25, reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 30 lakh against a loss of Rs 3.6 crore in the year-ago period.
The recovery was led by a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net sales to Rs 343.2 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal compared to net sales of Rs 334.8 crore in the first quarter of FY24, the company said in a statement.
The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 16.1 crore against Rs 9.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Strategic initiatives such as the Morbi expansion, the AGL demerger, focus on retail presence, showroom expansion, among others, demonstrate the company's strong commitment to growth," Asian Granito India Chairman and MD Kamlesh Patel said.
The company said it is investing around Rs 73 crore to set up a mega display centre-cum- office in Ahmedabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Granito India Limited Q1 results BSE500 stocks Ahmedabad

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

