Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Tyson Foods (GTFL), expanded its vegetarian portfolio with the launch of Yummiez Crispy Starz.

The latest addition was the third launch in the vegetarian category this year. Earlier, the company launched paneer pops and mixed veggies.

The product will be available across online and offline retail outlets in packs of 400 grams and 750 grams priced at Rs 125 and Rs 225 respectively. It will be manufactured in the company’s Ludhiana facility.

The company expects the brand’s portfolio expansion to boost the overall growth for Godrej Yummiez by 30 per cent in FY23.

“We aim to have the presence of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Starz in more than 7,000 general and modern trade outlets in one year,” said Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods.

He added, the size of the veg segment is pegged to be about two-thirds of the total frozen foods category. The frozen foods market is estimated to be around Rs 3,500 crore and the category witnessed accelerated growth during the pandemic and continues to grow even today.

The brand’s portfolio consists of more than 50 veg and non-veg products, including nuggets, burger patties, salami, sausages, kababs, sweet corn and green peas.

GTFL is a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet and Tyson Foods since 2008. It caters to India’s expanding food industry, quick service restaurants, and modern retailers, with innovative food solutions at world-class standards customised for local tastes.