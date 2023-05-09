close

Kilburn Engineering Q4 result: Profit after tax rises 158% to Rs 12.34 cr

Income from operations stood at Rs 66.68 crore, an increase of 15.94 per cent over the same period last year

BS Reporter Kolkata
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering Limited (KEL), manufacturer of drying equipment for various industries, recorded a 158 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax (PAT) in the January to March quarter (Q4FY23) which came in at Rs 12.34 crore. In the year-ago period, profit was at Rs 4.78 crore.
Income from operations stood at Rs 66.68 crore, an increase of 15.94 per cent over the same period last year.

For the full FY23, income from operations was at Rs 221.53 crore compared to Rs 122.76 crore in the previous year. PAT was at Rs 30.14 crore as against Rs 1.55 crore.
Commenting on the performance, Ranjit Lala, Managing Director, Kilburn Engineering, said, the financial year 2022-23 was excellent for Kilburn on all fronts – operational, commercial, and financial.

“The demand for our products for various industries is strong, and we expect the order intake and revenue numbers to remain on track,” he said.
The company said that the growth in turnover, EBITDA and PBT should continue resulting in higher free cashflows which should enable it to become net debt free in the next 12 to 18 months.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

