

For full FY23, the mortgage lender’s net profit grew by 18 per cent at Rs 16,239 crore as against Rs 13,742 crore in FY22. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd net profit rose by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,425 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on robust net interest income (NII).



The net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY23 grew by 16 per cent YoY to Rs 5,321 crore compared to Rs 4,601 crore in the previous year. HDFC’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 44 per equity share (of face value of Rs 2 each) for FY23, it said in filing with BSE. Its stock closed 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 2,862 per share.



Demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen predominantly in the mid-income segment and high-end properties. The individual loan disbursements grew by 16 per cent compared to the previous year, said HDFC. FY23 saw a volatile interest rate environment, said HDFC in a statement. Monetary policy and interest rate actions had an impact on the NII. Though lending rates increased, there has been a transmission lag between the interest rate increase in borrowing costs and asset repricing.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better? Indiabulls Finance Q2 consolidated net up marginally to Rs 289.4 cr Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore Cognizant Q1 profit up 3%; personnel-related action to impact 3,500 staff Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared Reliance Power posts Rs 322 crore net profit in Q4, total income declines



In FY23, the average size of individual loans stood at Rs 0.36 crore compared to Rs 0.33 crore in the previous year. Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.18 per cent at end of March , 2023 as against 1.91 per cent a year ago. In 2023, HDFC recorded its highest ever monthly individual disbursements. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 10.71 per cent at Rs 7,23,988 crore at end of March 2023 as against Rs 6,53,902 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprised 83 per cent of AUM.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd’s (HDFC) capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.3 per cent, of which Tier I capital was 23.8 per cent and Tier II capital was 0.5 per cent at end of March 2023.