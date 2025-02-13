Business Standard

Honda's nine-month profit down by 7% as it ends talks with Nissan

Honda's nine-month profit down by 7% as it ends talks with Nissan

Honda's April-December 2024 profit totalled 805 billion yen ( $5 billion), down from 869.6 billion yen the same period in 2023

Honda

Nine-month sales gained nearly 9 per cent to 16.3 trillion yen ( $106 billion). | Photo: Reuters

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Japanese automaker Honda reported a 7 per cent decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December on Thursday as it terminated talks on integrating its business with Nissan.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. said its motorcycles business was strong, but its auto sales suffered in China and Japan, while demand stayed solid in the US. 

Honda's April-December 2024 profit totalled 805 billion yen ( $5 billion), down from 869.6 billion yen the same period in 2023.

Nine-month sales gained nearly 9 per cent to 16.3 trillion yen ( $106 billion).

 

Honda and Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp., along with the smaller Mitsubishi Motors Corp., said in December that they were in talks to set up a joint holding company.

The automakers said Thursday they were ending the talks, although existing collaborations in electric vehicles and smart cars will continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Feb 13 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

