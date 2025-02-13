Business Standard

Kalpataru Projects Q3FY25 results: Net profit flat at ₹141.96 cr

KPIL's Ebitda margin for Q3FY25 was recorded at 8.4 per cent, a slight decrease from 8.6 per cent in the corresponding period last year

Jaden Mathew Paul
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) posted a marginal 0.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) due to a higher increase in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
The construction company’s net profit was recorded at ₹141.96 crore for Q3FY25.
 
Revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to ₹5,732.48 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,895.82 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses increased at a slower pace, rising 3.4 per cent to ₹5,540.74 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,717.38 crore in the previous year.
 
“We have delivered noteworthy performance in Q3FY25, with consolidated revenue growth of 17 per cent, an Ebitda margin of 8.4 per cent, and YTD order inflows, including L1, exceeding ₹22,600 crore. Our business profile remains well diversified, with a record-high order book of ₹61,429 crore, providing strong visibility for the coming quarters,” said Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer, KPIL. L1 refers to the lowest bidder.
 
 
According to its exchange filing, the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Vindhyachal Expressway, a wholly owned subsidiary, to Actis Atlantic Holdings.

“The recently announced Union Budget places strong emphasis on investments in power transmission, clean energy, water supply, urban mobility, new regional airports, and other key EPC segments. Against this backdrop, we are well placed to seize upcoming opportunities and further strengthen our market position,” added Mohnot.
 
The company's shares closed at ₹983.30 per share, up 1.78 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was lower by 0.04 per cent at 76,138.97 points.

