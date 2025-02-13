Q3 results today: Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips to post earnings on Feb 13

Hindalco, United Breweries, Ipca, Godfrey Phillips India, SVJN, and other companies will be among 389 firms releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, February 13.
Other key companies on the list include State-run iron ore mining company KIOCL, construction engineering firm Afcons Infrastructure, EPC major Kalpataru Projects International, gold loan provider Manappuram Finance, rolling stock manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, and gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies.
Ashok Leyland Q3 highlights
Ashok Leyland, the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, reported strong results for the quarter that ended on December 31, sparking optimism among analysts. Despite a challenging market, the company posted robust margins with a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 820 crore. The Hinduja Group flagship company achieved record net profit and revenue, driven by a 33 per cent growth in exports and improved sales during the festive season. Additionally, increased government investments contributed to the positive performance, while the export market also performed well during the period.
HAL Q3 highlights
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,439.83 crore for Q3 FY25, up from Rs 1,261.40 crore last year. Revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to Rs 6,957.31 crore, compared to Rs 6,061 crore in the same period last year.
This earnings announcement came shortly after the Indian Air Force expressed concerns over delays in the delivery of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari voicing dissatisfaction at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.
Market review
On Wednesday, both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices closed lower for the sixth consecutive day. The BSE Sensex finished at 76,171.08, down by 122.52 points, or 0.16 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended 26.55 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 23,045.25.
On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened with slight gains, amid mixed global cues. At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex rose by 126 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 76,297, while the Nifty50 climbed 62.30 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,107.55.
Domestic stock markets today will react to the consumer inflation data from both India and the US, which was released after market hours on Wednesday. In addition, market participants will be watching PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, foreign investor activity, the weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and any developments regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 13
