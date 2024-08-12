Business Standard
Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 113.40 cr

The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 500.44 crore over Rs 384.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said

Hindustan Copper Limited's Indian Copper Complex, Jharkhand

Hindustan Copper Ltd had earlier said that it is likely to exceed its capex target of Rs 350 crore.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Monday reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.28 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 500.44 crore over Rs 384.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Hindustan Copper Ltd had earlier said that it is likely to exceed its capex target of Rs 350 crore for the ongoing fiscal year.
The company is continuously investing in its ongoing mine expansion plan.
Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. The company has facilities for the production and marketing of copper concentrate, copper cathodes, continuous-cast copper rods, and byproducts.

