Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HPCL Q1 results: Net profit tanks 90% to Rs 634 cr on low refining margins

Gross refining margins fell to $5.03 per barrel even as market sales rose

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A petrol filling station belonging to Hindustan Petroleum (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned oil marketing company (OMC) HPCL on Monday reported a massive 90.6 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 634 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24 (FY25). Net profit fell from Rs 6,765 crore in Q1 FY24 as a result of weak gross refining margins (GRM) and elevated costs.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 76 per cent from the Rs 2,709.31 crore registered in the preceding quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interestingly, the company's total income rose to Rs 1.21 trillion, up from Rs 1.19 trillion in Q1. However, the drop in net profits was due to total expenses rising 8.56 per cent to Rs 1.21 trillion in Q1, up from Rs 1.11 trillion in Q1 FY24. The cost of materials consumed rose 18 per cent to Rs 34,917.7 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 29,397.5 crore a year back. Meanwhile, the company purchased a higher amount of stock-in-trade worth Rs 69,016 crore, or 9.34 per cent higher than the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's average GRM in Q1 was $5.03 per barrel (bbl), down from $7 bbl in Q1 FY24. GRM is the amount that refiners earn from turning every barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products.

HPCL recorded the highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 12.63 million metric tonnes (MMT) (including exports) during Q1, 6.6 per cent higher than 11.85 MMT in the year-ago period, the company said. It logged quarterly domestic sales of 12.07 MMT during the quarter, up from 11.43 MMT last year. Exports in the quarter came in at 0.56 MMT. The throughput of HPCL refineries was 5.76 MMT during the quarter, compared to 5.40 MMT last year.

On the other hand, the company recorded its highest-ever petrochemical sales of 30.3 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), while its aviation business recorded a robust growth of 31 per cent.

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar reports Rs 313 crore profit in Q1; revenue rises 10%

Indian Bank Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 2,403 crore

HPCL Q1 result: PAT down 90% at Rs 633.94 cr as refining, fuel margin fall

Strides Pharma reports profit of Rs 68.3 crore in Q1, revenue up 16%

CSB Bank Q1 results: Net profit drops 14% to Rs 113 cr as provisions rise


HPCL commissioned 126 retail outlets across the country, taking the total number of outlets to 22,148. The company also commissioned 9 new LPG distributorships during the period, taking the total count of LPG distributorships to 6,358.

HPCL shares closed at Rs 381.20 on BSE, 1.26 per cent higher than the previous day's close.

Also Read

Govt headhunter interviews eight people for HPCL top post; rejects them all

MG Motor, HPCL join hands to enhance EV charging infra across India

State-owned retailers IOC, BPCL, HPCL post Rs 81,000 cr profit in FY24

HPCL Q4 results: Profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

HPCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

Topics : HPCL Q1 results oil companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon