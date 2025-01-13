India's passenger car EV market to double in 2 years: Hyundai's Tarun Garg

Hyundai Motor India, which is all set to introduce its first launch after its stock market debut through the Creta Electric SUV, expects the Indian passenger car EV volume to double in the next two years, rising from around 106,000 units currently, owing to a series of launches by major original equipment manufacturers in 2025.
According to Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg, passenger car EV penetration is also expected to touch 17 per cent by 2030, up from around 2.4 per cent now, supported by an improving ecosystem. The Creta EV will be launched at Bharat Mobility, scheduled to be held in Delhi from January 17–22. The company is planning to introduce three more EV products after the Creta EV. It also expects its capacity to reach 1.1 million units by 2028, up from 824,000 now, with the Pune plant’s phase I capacity of 170,000 units becoming operational in Q4 2025, followed by an additional 80,000 units in phase II.
"The Pune plant will start operations during the fourth quarter of this calendar year. It will give us a capacity of 170,000 units in phase I and 80,000 more in phase II. Currently, our capacity is 824,000, and by 2028, we will have a capacity of 1.1 million," Garg said.
"If you look at the EV sales wholesale numbers, they will broadly be around 106,000 in 2023, with a penetration of 2.4 per cent. I believe that by 2030, EV penetration could reach 17 per cent. I personally feel that EV volumes can double in the next two years," Garg added. "I think 2026 will be the year for the trigger of EVs. In 2025, every big manufacturer will launch EVs," he noted.
The Creta Electric will compete with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, among others. The Hyundai Creta EV range is claimed to be 473 kilometres on a single full charge for the 51.4kWh battery pack option and 390 kilometres on a single full charge for the 42kWh battery pack option.
The company is also betting big on developing an EV ecosystem in India. "Our battery packs are already localised with the Creta EV. For cells, we have already announced that we will be having a local Indian partner, Exide. That will happen going forward. We are also looking at drivetrain and power electronics. Almost the entire EV supply chain will be localised," Garg explained.
"We are very excited. We have already sold 1.1 million Creta units. We believe that the Creta EV will really give the customer a great option for electrification," he said. Hyundai has seen its share of SUVs reaching 67.6 per cent in 2024, compared to an industry average of 54 per cent. "In rural areas, too, SUV contribution is 57 per cent, which shows that customer focus is shifting towards SUVs. CNG penetration is also at an all-time high of 13.1 per cent, and we are finding more and more customers shifting to CNG," he added.
In terms of premiumisation, the company is also witnessing rising customer demand, with 25 per cent penetration for automatic vehicles, 53 per cent for sunroofs, and 15 per cent for ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems).