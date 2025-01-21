Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

The life insurer reported a standalone profit of Rs 326 crore (about $38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 227 crore a year ago

ICICI prudential life insurance

Its net premium income grew 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, driven by a 78 per cent jump in single premiums or new policy sales. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 43 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher premiums from new policy sales.

The life insurer reported a standalone profit of Rs 326 crore (about $38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 227 crore a year ago. 

Its net premium income grew 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, driven by a 78 per cent jump in single premiums or new policy sales.

Insurance awareness has been historically low in India, a country of more than 1.4 billion people, but the sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

ICICI Prudential's larger peers HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance reported strong third-quarter profits as well, on the back of strong retail insurance policy sales.

Also Read

insurance

Life insurance stocks rally up to 10% on HDFC Life's healthy Q3 earnings

NFO

2024's record NFO success continues into 2025 with strong momentum

health insurance, insurance

Insurance policies of various companies collected in single table

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

GST indecision pressure insurance stocks; HDFC Life, SBI Life shed up to 4%

Stock pick

Apollo Tyres, Granules among top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

ICICI Prudential's value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies, rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,575 crore for the nine months to the end of December.

Annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, the annualised total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, jumped 27 per cent to Rs 5,430 crore for the nine-month period.

Insurers generally report cumulative data for metrics such as VNB and APE.

However, VNB margins slipped to 22.8 per cent from 26.7 per cent last year, due to a higher share of market- or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP), which have a lower profit margin compared to term policies, the company said.

ULIPs accounted for 50.8 per cent of its overall product mix by APE, up from 43.1 per cent a year ago.

 

More From This Section

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

PNB Housing Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 483 cr

q3 results

Tata Technologies Q3 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 169 crore

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 639 cr, income at Rs 7,406 cr

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Zomato

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

Topics : ICICI Prudential ICICI Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon