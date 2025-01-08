2024's record NFO success continues into 2025 with strong momentum

The strong momentum in the new fund offering (NFO) space, which took the launches in 2024 to a record high, has extended to the new year.
Six equity mutual fund (MF) NFOs have opened for subscription so far in 2025, which includes industry-first offerings like ICICI Prudential MF's Rural Opportunities Fund and WhiteOak Capital MF's Quality Equity Fund.
The other new launches include Mirae Asset Smallcap Fund, Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund, Kotak Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund and UTI Quant Fund.
2024 was a record year in terms of NFOs with launches exceeding 200 for the first time even as debt fund launches declined. NFOs in the equity space, including active funds and index funds, alone were more than 150, shows data from Morningstar India.
The fund launch spree was one of the major factors behind record investment account additions in 2024 and inflows into equity funds. Last year (as of November), investors had poured in record Rs 3.5 trillion into active equity schemes.
These launches were mostly in popular sectors and themes with a significant chunk being the first in the industry like those tracking capital market, tourism, realty, EV and new age automotive, and other sectoral indices. Sectoral and thematic funds were in high demand in 2024. Active funds in this category raked in the highest inflows and added the most number of folios last year. The NFO tally in the active thematic space was 41 alone.
Differentiated offerings in the passive space were also launched around factor-based indices like Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100, Nifty200 Alpha 30, Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
The trend of MFs exploring new funds in the thematic and factor investing space is likely to continue this year.
ICICI Prudential MF's Rural Opportunities Fund is the first MF scheme which will focus on companies involved in rural and allied sectors.
“Rural India is the next theme that can have a transformational impact in the next decade. Driven by structural and cyclical economic factors and also due to many state governments’ increased focus on rural development through various initiatives, it is likely going to be the segment that will contribute to economic growth," said Sankaran Naren, ED & CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC.
WhiteOak Capital MF's Quality Equity Fund is the first actively managed quality factor fund. Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, said the theme is attractive at present, given the underperformance of 'quality' stocks in the past few years.
"In the last 3 years quality businesses which may have shown good earnings profile have still underperformed because the market has been in favor of value factor theme and favoring cyclical businesses driven by macros like commodity prices, geopolitics, government policy, interest rates etc. Markets are relative value seeking and mean reverting, we believe it is time to shift to quality in 2025," he said.