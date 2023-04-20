close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

It has also reported a significant increase in its VNB margins from 28 per cent in FY22 to 32 per cent in FY23

BS Reporter Mumbai
ICICI Prudential Life

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 27 per cent growth in net profit in January-March quarter of FY23, aided by a robust growth in value of new business (VNB). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 235 crore in Q4FY23, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year ago period. 
Meanwhile, in FY23, net profit of the insurer stood at Rs 2,765 crore, compared to Rs 2,163 crore in FY22. VNB of the insurer increased by 36 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore in the reporting quarter. VNB is a measure of profitability of life insurance companies. 

In FY23, VNB increased to Rs 2765 crore, up 27.8 per cent from the year ago period. The increase in VNB is primarily because of shift in the underlying product mix. The company has doubled its FY19 VNB with a four year CAGR of 20.1 per cent. It has also reported a significant increase in its VNB margins from 28 per cent in FY22 to 32 per cent in FY23. 
Net premium earned by the company was to the tune of Rs 12,629 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 11,359 crore in the year ago period. And, in FY23, net premium of the company stood at Rs 38,560 crore, compared to Rs 36,321 crore. 

The thirteenth month persistency has improved to 86.6 per cent in FY23 from 85.7 per cent. Moreover, solvency has improved to 208.9 per cent at the end of FY23, against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. 

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

Life insurance stocks in focus; LIC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Pru gain up to 5%

LIC, HDFC Life, SBI Life: Budget 2023 proposals dismantle bullish trends

Cyient reports 48.3% surge in Q4 revenue on strong deal pipeline

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

Tata Communications Q4 consolidated net profit dips about 11% to Rs 326 cr

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

ICICI Lombard Q4 net up 39.6% to Rs 437 cr as underwriting losses dip

ICICI Pru Life

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

ICICI Prudential Life
2 min read

NCDEX isabgol futures clocks 102 tonnes volume on first day of trade

NCDEX isabgol futures clocks 102 tonnes volume on first day of trade
3 min read
Premium

How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

Tim Cook
4 min read

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,140 cr via NCDs, to use funds for refinancing

IndiGrid
1 min read

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

Schneider Electric
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Apple to nearly triple investment, exports in India in coming years

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Committed to grow, invest across India: Tim Cook tells PM Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that he shared PM Narendra Modi’s vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future | PHOTO: PTI
3 min read

Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon