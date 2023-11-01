India Cements Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 85 cr; revenue down 4%

India Cements Limited's consolidated net loss in the quarter ended September 30 stood at Rs 85.54 crore, as compared to Rs 121.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The loss narrowed by 29.36 per cent. As compared to Rs 73.58 crore in Q1FY24, the net loss increased by 16.25 per cent.





The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,264.39 crore, compared to Rs 1,327.06 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a fall of 4.72 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 11.99 per cent. It stood at Rs 1,436.74 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,272.41 crore, compared to Rs 1,337.70 crore y-o-y, registering a fall of 4.88 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 11.87 per cent. It was Rs 1,443.87 crore in Q1FY24.