close
Sensex (-0.10%)
63810.61 -64.32
Nifty (-0.15%)
19051.50 -28.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5854.85 + 36.90
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
38919.50 + 42.55
Nifty Bank (-0.26%)
42733.25 -112.70
Heatmap

Recycling firm Gravita India net profit grows 31% to Rs 59 cr in Q2

The company's total income surged to Rs 850.31 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 689.61 crore in the year-ago quarter

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Recycling player Gravita India has posted a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.84 crore during the quarter ended September 30, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked Rs 44.98 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding 2022-2023 fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The company's total income surged to Rs 850.31 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 689.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its expenses were at Rs 783.31 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 639.43 crore a year ago.
Jaipur-based Gravita is a leading recycling company with 11 manufacturing facilities across the globe having total capacity of 2.51 lakh MTPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Gravita India's Q1 net profit grows 18% to Rs 52.55 cr, total income jumps

Dalmia Polypro to raise $30 mn from US' DFC to build facility in Maha

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

DCB Bank logs 13% rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

MakeMyTrip posts $2 million profit in Sep quarter on elevated travel demand

L&T Q2FY24 consolidated net profit tops 44%; offshore revenue shines

Adani-Total Gas profit up 20% to Rs 168 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

Amara Raja Q2 profit up 13% to Rs 226 cr as demand offsets higher costs

Topics : Q2 results recycling

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Playing 11Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon