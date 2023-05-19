Glenmark posts Q4 net loss at Rs 403 cr on one-time exceptional charge

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 403 crore for the March 2023 quarter due to an exceptional charge of Rs 800 crore on account of the settlement of litigation related to a generic product in the US.

The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

The company's consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 3,374 crore compared to Rs 3,019 crore in the year-ago period, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit for FY23 stood at Rs 377 crore against Rs 994 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated net revenues stood at Rs 12,990 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 12,305 crore in 2021-22.

The profit for FY 2022-23 was lower primarily on account of the settlement of the litigation related to generic Zetia in the US, the drug maker said.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45% Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23 Dalmia Bharat Sugar doubles profit on higher sales in March quarter Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23 PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

"We delivered yet another year of robust performance, despite the challenging global macro-economic environment. Our India business recorded double-digit growth in secondary sales.

"The North America business showed strong recovery, and the EU and RoW (Rest of World) markets did phenomenally well," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

The company looks forward to continuing this momentum in the coming year with double-digit revenue growth and significant improvement in EBITDA margins, he added.

The company said its board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.5 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

Shares of the company ended 3.5 per cent up at Rs 624.20 apiece on the BSE.