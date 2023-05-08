close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

Indian Bank closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore and plans to raise about Rs 7,000 crore through equity and bond issues.

IANS Chennai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Bank closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore and plans to raise about Rs 7,000 crore through equity and bond issues.

The bank board on Monday recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.60 per share.

Indian Bank said it closed FY23 with an after tax profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore (previous fiscal Rs 3,944.82 crore) on a total income of Rs 52,085.27 crore (Rs 45 771.67 crore).

The bank Board has approved a capital raising plan of Rs 7,000 crore - Rs 4,000 crore equity from rights issue and other modes and Rs 3,000 crore as AT 1/Tier-2 capital issuing bonds.

According to the bank, the funds will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years.

--IANS

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%

Indian Bank's Q4 profit up 47% to Rs 1,447 cr, driven by fall in bad loan

Exide posts Rs 181 crore Q4 net profit; revenue at Rs 3,677 crore

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results Banks

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Subhash Chandra
3 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr

Canara Bank
3 min read

Kalpataru net profit up by nearly 22% at Rs 140 cr in March quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
3 min read

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

travel, travel insurance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
5 min read
Premium

Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon