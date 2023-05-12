close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IOB net up 19% to Rs 656 cr in Q4FY23, income rises 16% to Rs 5,271 cr

Improvement in bad loan situation; marginal rise in low-cost deposits as percentage of overall deposits

BS Reporter Chennai
Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

.

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has posted a 19 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 656 crore, from Rs 552 crore during the same quarter a year ago.
During the period under review, the bank’s total income rose 16 per cent from Rs 5,721 crore in Q4 of FY22 to Rs 6,631 crore in Q4FY23. By March 31 this year, its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were down by 8 per cent to Rs 14,072 crore from Rs 15,299 crore a uear ago. GNPA ratios improved to 9.44 per cent from 9.82 per cent during the end of the same quarter in 2021-22.

Net NPAs during the quarter dipped 15 per cent to Rs 3,266 per cent from Rs 3,825 crore during the same period in 2022. The net NPA ratio also dipped to 1.83 per cent during the period under review from 2.65 per cent last year. The bank’s operating profit too increased by 17 per cent to Rs 1,887 crore from Rs 1,614 crore last year.
For the entire financial year 2022-23, the bank’s net profit increased by 23 per cent to Rs 2,104 crore from Rs 1,709 crore in 2021-22. Its operating profit increased marginally to Rs 5,947 crore during the year, from Rs 5,763 crore the previous year.

Gross advances for the period under review stood at Rs 1.89 trillion as against Rs 1.56 trillion as on March 2022. CASA of the bank stood at Rs 1,14,123 crore or 43.74 per cent of overall deposits as on March 31 this year. This was against Rs 1,13,877 crore (43.44 per cent of overall deposits) on March 31, 2022. During the year, its provision coverage ratio stood at 92.63 per cent compared to 91.66 per cent by the end of March 2022. By the end of March quarter, total deposits stood at Rs 260,883 crore compared to Rs 262,159 crore last year.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

State Bank of India to begin overseas rupee trade with smaller nations

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Cipla's Q4 net profit up 45% at Rs 526 cr on account of robust sales

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

I O B

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Q4 Results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read
Premium

No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

Rodolfo Hrosz, MD of Sanofi
3 min read

Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, Classic 350 motorcycle
3 min read

Manappuram posts 58% jump in profit on healthy gold loan business

Manappuram Finance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon