close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd's fourth-quarter profit fell less than expected, helped by price hikes implemented to combat surging costs

Reuters BENGALURU/CHENNAI
Colgate

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd's fourth-quarter profit fell less than expected, helped by price hikes implemented to combat surging costs.

The Indian arm of the U.S. consumer goods major reported a 2.3% fall in net profit to 3.16 billion rupees ($38.64 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 2.71 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The net profit includes a one-time tax reversal, barring which it had risen nearly 9%.

The toothpaste maker's sales rose nearly 4% to 13.42 billion rupees, with analysts attributing it to price hikes. Total expenses were up nearly 3%.

The company raised prices to combat increasing costs, a move also made by peers such as Dabur India Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd.

Also Read

After a weak Dec quarter, near-term gains unlikely for Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net dips 4% to Rs 243 cr, income rises to Rs 1,302 cr

Colgate Palmolive to focus on volume growth in India, says MD Narasimhan

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Cipla's Q4 net profit up 45% at Rs 526 cr on account of robust sales

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity

BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

Toothpaste posted high-single-digit percentage sales growth, helped by the launch of higher-priced products even as the broader category struggled in rural areas, according to Colgate-Palmolive India CEO Prabha Narasimhan.

Colgate-Palmolive India's better-than-feared earnings come after it had reported a drop in profit in two of the prior three quarters.

Its parent company raised its full-year organic sales forecast last month, betting on consistent price hikes and steady demand for its pet nutrition products under the Hill's Pet Nutrition brand.

Consumer goods makers in India are likely set up for further sales gains in the April-June quarter as well, with a Reuters poll of economists finding India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April due to a moderation in prices.

However, they have reported mixed earnings for the March quarter so far: toothpaste-maker Dabur posted shrinking margins, while Pepsi-bottler Varun Beverages recorded profit growth.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India fell nearly 2% in the January-March quarter against an almost 4% rise in the Nifty FMCG Index.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Colgate Palmolive Q4 Results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manappuram posts 58% jump in profit on healthy gold loan business

Manappuram Finance
2 min read
Premium

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials
2 min read

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple to $2.50 bn this fiscal

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
2 min read

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Colgate
2 min read

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on AI after pilot invited friend in cockpit

Air India
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Adani
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon