DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30

Aviation regulator (DGCA) on Friday removed the 50 per cent capacity cap on after its planes were involved in a spate of incidents. The cap will be removed from October 30.

The on Friday also approved Indian carriers' winter schedule. will operate 21,941 weekly flights, 1.55 per cent less during the season compared to the previous winter season, it noted.

Go First is set to operate 39.3 per cent fewer weekly in this year's schedule as compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the regulator noted.

Go First will operate 1,390 per week during the season as compared to 2,290 per week during the last winter season, the regulator said.

More than 20 Go First planes are currently grounded due to engine supply issues, affecting its capability to operate flights, a source mentioned. The winter schedule starts on October 30 and finishes on March 25 next year.

and Go First did not answer to queries sent by Business Standard.

SpiceJet's planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction between June 19 and July 5, following which the on July 6 issued a show cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the regulator asked the budget carrier to not operate more than 50 per cent of approved flights (4,192 weekly flights) for eight weeks, reducing the carrier’s weekly flights to 2096. On September 21, the extended the cap till October 29, stating that while the number of incidents have reduced, there is need of "caution".

will operate approximately 3,193 departures per week during this winter season as compared to 2,995 departures per week during the last winter season, the DGCA said on Friday.

SpiceJet incurred net losses of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore, Rs 998 crore and Rs 1,725 crore in FY19, FY20, FY21 and FY22, respectively. The airline incurred a loss of Rs 789 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

The carrier's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh had on August 31 said the airline will engage with investment bankers to raise up to $200 million.

— the country's largest carrier — will operate 10,085 flights per week this season, which is 1.54 per cent less than the summer season, the DGCA mentioned.