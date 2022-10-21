JUST IN
Meta-owned Facebook introduces new features, including Reels for Groups
PhonePe in talks to raise $700 mn in funding at $12 bn valuation
Wockhardt likely to sell India business to cut debt, focus on UK: Analysts
NGT imposes Rs 18.35 cr fine on HPCL-Visakh Refinery for green violations
Large contracts in pipeline, deal win trend intact in medium term: Mphasis
Reliance Capital binding bids submission deadline extended to November 20
Even as overall hiring slows down, no dearth of jobs for senior execs: Rpt
Adani Group considers raising $10 bn debt in lower-cost debt, green bonds
Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality
Snap's revenue increased 6% YoY to $1,128 mn in third quarter of 2022
You are here: Home » Companies » News
JSW Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for Sept quarter
Business Standard

DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30

Topics
SpiceJet | DGCA | Airline sector

BS Web Team 

Spicejet Express

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted the 50 per cent cap restrictions on SpiceJet.

From the winter schedule, October 30- March 25, the airline can operate with full capacity, the regulator said.

The DGCA had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.

Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule, the PTI reported.

"In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports.

"Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," DGCA said in a release.

Out of the total 21,941 departures, the maximum will be by IndiGo at 10,085 followed by SpiceJet at 3,193.

Air India will have 1,990 departures, Vistara (1,941), Air Asia (1,462), Go Air (1,390), Alliance Air (1,034), Akasa Air (479), Fly Big (214) and Star Air (153).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SpiceJet

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.