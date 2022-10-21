DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

The (DGCA) on Friday lifted the 50 per cent cap restrictions on .

From the winter schedule, October 30- March 25, the airline can operate with full capacity, the regulator said.

The had on July 27 ordered to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.

Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule, the PTI reported.

"In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports.

"Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," said in a release.

Out of the total 21,941 departures, the maximum will be by at 10,085 followed by at 3,193.

will have 1,990 departures, (1,941), Air Asia (1,462), Go Air (1,390), Alliance Air (1,034), (479), Fly Big (214) and Star Air (153).