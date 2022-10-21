DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

-
ALSO READ
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Rising dues to foreign aircraft lessors choking SpiceJet's finances
How can SpiceJet fly out of its existential crisis?
SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay for three mths to prune costs
DGCA show cause notice to SpiceJet following spate of aircraft incidents
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted the 50 per cent cap restrictions on SpiceJet.
From the winter schedule, October 30- March 25, the airline can operate with full capacity, the regulator said.
The DGCA had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.
Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule, the PTI reported.
"In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports.
"Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," DGCA said in a release.
Out of the total 21,941 departures, the maximum will be by IndiGo at 10,085 followed by SpiceJet at 3,193.
Air India will have 1,990 departures, Vistara (1,941), Air Asia (1,462), Go Air (1,390), Alliance Air (1,034), Akasa Air (479), Fly Big (214) and Star Air (153).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU