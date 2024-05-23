Q4 results today: IndiGo, ITC, and Fortis among 181 firms to post earnings

Q4 FY24 results today: Leading companies including aviation giant IndiGo, conglomerate ITC, Fortis Healthcare, Finolex Cables, Rupa & Company, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Thursday, 23 May.





Analysts anticipate ITC to report a relatively flat quarter, characterised by steady cigarette volumes and weak paper volumes, offset by robust sales revenue from the hospitality segment. They also expect the conglomerate's margins to decline on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel At least 181 companies are expected to release their fourth quarter earning report today, including Page Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Nucleus Software Exports, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, and Suraj Products.

List of 181 companies to post earnings on May 23

Saven Technologies, Abhijit Trading Company, Adline Chem Lab, Allied Digital Services, Ahasolar Technologies, Alankit, Alchemist Corporation, Alstone Textiles (India), Alufluoride, AMD Industries, Amerise Biosciences, Amraworld Agrico, Amrutanjan Health Care, Aravali Securities & Finance, Arex Industries, Aryan Share and Stock Brokers, Asian Granito India, Asit C. Mehta Financial Services, Bajel Projects, Bannari Amman Sugars, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bayer Cropscience, BCC Fuba India, Bhatia Colour Chem, Bikaji Foods International, Brady & Morris Engineering Co, Bharat Road Network, Cello World, CESC, Chandrima Mercantiles, Concord Biotech, Coral Laboratories, Captain Technocast, Damodar Industries, Disa India, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, Emerald Finance, Esab India, Escorp Asset Management, Expleo Solutions, Faze Three, Future Consumer, Fedders Electric and Engineering, Finolex Cables, Future Market Networks, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, Ganesha Ecosphere, GACM Technologies, GCM Commodity & Derivatives, G G Automotive Gears, GOCL Corporation, Aion-Tech Solutions, HB Estate Developers, HCKK Ventures, Hexa Tradex, Himatsingka Seide, Hindoostan Mills, Honasa Consumer, H S India, Hypersoft Technologies, ICRA, Igarashi Motors India, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Inditrade Capital, InterGlobe Aviation, IMP Powers, Indo Tech Transformers, Indian Toners & Developers, Inter State Oil Carrier, ITC, IVP, Jay Shree Tea & Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Jigar Cables, JK Lakshmi Cement, JMJ Fintech, Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries, Karan Woo-Sin, Kirloskar Electric Company, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Kkalpana Industries (India), Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Ladderup Finance, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lorenzini Apparels, Lancor Holdings, Landmark Cars, Libord Securities, Lords Chloro Alkali, Lords Ishwar Hotels, Lucent Industries, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works, Makers Laboratories, Meyer Apparel, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Max Alert Systems, Mazda, Medi-Caps, Mercantile Ventures, Midwest Gold, Mukesh Babu Financial Services, Mukta Agriculture, Muthoot Capital Services, Mystic Electronics, NACL Industries, Narendra Properties, Natura Hue Chem, N.G. Industries, Niraj Cement Structurals, Nucleus Software Exports, OM Infra, Orchid Pharma, Organic Coatings, Oscar Global, Page Industries, Paos Industries, Paramount Cosmetics (India), PCBL, Prospect Commodities, PH Capital, Pioneer Agro Extracts, Poojawestern Metaliks, Praxis Home Retail, Precision Camshafts, Pritika Auto Industries, Puravankara, Radiant Cash Management Services, Raj Television Network, Restile Ceramics, RPSG Ventures, Rupa & Company, Sagar Systech, Sampann Utpadan India, Sandhar Technologies, Saregama India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Senco Gold, Sharda Motor Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Shreenath Investments, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Shri Dinesh Mills, Simran Farms, Singer India, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, Sungold Media and Entertainment, SML Isuzu, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, SRG Housing Finance, SSPDL, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Suraj Products, Suryalata Spinning Mills, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, Tata Investment Corporation, T D Power Systems, Techindia Nirman, Tega Industries, Trans India House Impex, Times Guaranty, Time Technoplast, Trejhara Solutions, Trescon, Trigyn Technologies, T T, UFO Moviez India, Uno Minda, Vaibhav Global, Veljan Denison, Voltaire Leasing & Finance, VTM, Xchanging Solutions, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Arco Leasing and Kovalam Investment & Trading.





ALSO READ: Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 2,655 cr, revenue up 10% On Wednesday, India’s largest domestic pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, reported a remarkable 33.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,654.58 crore for Q4FY24. Sun Pharma's total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 11,982.9 crore, marking a 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 10,930.67 crore. However, revenue saw a marginal decline of 3.2 per cent from Rs 12,380.7 crore reported in Q3.

Indian equities on Wednesday ended a range-bound session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 74,221, up by 268 points or 0.36 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty50 finished at 22,598, gaining 69 points or 0.31 per cent.

Market heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, and Ultratech Cement bolstered the benchmarks, with their stocks rising between 1 per cent and 2.3 per cent. Among the sectors, the Nifty Realty and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) indices each saw a 1.4 per cent increase, while the Nifty Private Bank, Financial Services, and Metal indices experienced declines of up to 0.6 per cent.

At least 500 companies are releasing their earnings report for Q4 this week. This period is crucial for domestic markets as these announcements are expected to significantly influence market movements.