Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 2,721.81 cr

Grasim Q4 results: The board recommended dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY24

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Grasim Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of construction materials, on Wednesday, reported a 15.5 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,721.81 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

It clocked a profit of Rs 2,355.67 crore in Q4FY23, the subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group said in a regulatory filing.

Grasim's consolidated revenue for Q4FY24 stood at Rs 37,727.1 crore, up 12.7 per cent from the previous year, the company said.  
Meanwhile, the board recommended dividend  of Rs 10 per equity share for FY24. 


Grasim Industries Q4 Results

First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

