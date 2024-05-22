Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 2,721.81 cr

Grasim Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of construction materials, on Wednesday, reported a 15.5 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,721.81 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).



It clocked a profit of Rs 2,355.67 crore in Q4FY23, the subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group said in a regulatory filing.

Grasim's consolidated revenue for Q4FY24 stood at Rs 37,727.1 crore, up 12.7 per cent from the previous year, the company said.