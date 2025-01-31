Prestige Estates' Q3 result: Sales fall 43% amid absence of new launches

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates reported a 43.42 per cent annual decline in sales for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) as the company did not launch any new projects during the quarter.
The company’s sales for the quarter stood at Rs 3,013.5 crore, with 888 units sold across 2.23 million square feet (msf).
Commenting on the performance, Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said, “It was a modest quarter, with no launches and limited handovers due to local bottlenecks regarding e-Khata. Despite this, we achieved Rs 3,000+ crore in sustenance sales, demonstrating the strength of our brand and product portfolio.”
E-Khata is the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) digital property certificate that maintains property details, aiming to simplify transactions.
Further, the company’s revenue from operations declined 7.9 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,654.5 crore, significantly below the street estimate of Rs 2,449.6 crore.
The company’s profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 17.7 crore, down 84.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also declined 12.77 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 633.5 crore.
However, Razack remains optimistic about upcoming launches. “Several of our large projects are in the final stages of approval and are expected to be launched in the next few weeks. These high-velocity projects, located across prime geographies, should drive significant sales volumes and help us regain momentum,” he added.