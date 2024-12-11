Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Inox Green, Inox Wind shares gain up to 4% on Group's foray into solar mfg

Inox Green, Inox Wind shares gain up to 4% on Group's foray into solar mfg

Inox Green rose up to 4.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 182.50 per share, while Inox Wind increased as much as 1.60 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 211.50 per share

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Group stocks: Shares of Inox Group companies were in demand on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, as Inox Green and Inox Wind gained up to 4 per cent in intraday deals on BSE. 
 
Inox Green rose up to 4.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 182.50 per share, while Inox Wind increased as much as 1.60 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 211.50 per share.
 
The rise in these stocks followed the INOXGFL Group's announcement of its entry into solar manufacturing through Inox Solar, a privately held company owned by the promoters.
 
Inox Solar aims to become a leading player in India's solar sector with an initial manufacturing capacity of 5 GW for solar modules and 2.5 GW for solar cells by 2026. The company has outlined a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore for this expansion, the statement revealed.
 
 
Inox Solar will also provide end-to-end EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) solutions, including land acquisition and power evacuation, through its group company Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd. (formerly Resco Global Wind Services Ltd.). Additionally, post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services will be offered via Inox Green Energy Services.
 
The company’s first solar module manufacturing facility, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW, is set to begin operations in Gujarat by March 2025. This facility will produce advanced TopCon modules.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts higher at 81,550; Nifty at 24,650; Metal, FMCG, Auto gain

IPO, markets

IPO market heats up: Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik; 6 more to open next week

IPO

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

DMart shares slip 3% after Goldman Sachs cuts target to Rs 4,050 per share

IPO

Mobikwik IPO fully subscribed: Retail investors drive demand on Day 1

 
“For the INOXGFL Group, solar manufacturing is a natural extension as it completes the Group’s interests across the entire renewable energy ecosystem, making it one of the deepest integrated Group’s in India in the energy transition space – having a presence across EV, Energy Storage, Wind, Solar, and Green services etc,” the statement added. 
 
"With Inox Solar, we proudly mark a new chapter in INOXGFL Group's journey, advancing India's renewable energy aspirations. This foray into solar energy complements our existing strengths, making us a fully integrated player in the energy transition ecosystem. Our vision is to deliver comprehensive renewable solutions, supported by world-class manufacturing capabilities and turnkey services. By targeting 5 GW of solar modules and 2.5 GW solar cell capacity by 2026, we aim to drive energy independence and empower our stakeholders. Together, we are not just contributing to greening India but also redefining the benchmarks of excellence in the renewable sector," said Devansh Jain, executive director of INOXGFL Group.
 
At 12:40 PM, Inox Green shares were trading 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 176.80, while Inox Wind shares were trading 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 206.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 81,608.56 levels.
 

Also Read

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints shares rise on bourses; here's what driving rally in stock

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railway stocks in demand; Jupiter, Titagarh, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 13%

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance Investor Day: Shares gains as mgt eyes becoming FINAI by FY29

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Mishtann Foods says Sebi's show cause notice unsustainable; stock jumps 9%

Bull, Stock market

BEML share price rises 4% on securing Rs 136 cr-order from Defence Ministry

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Inox Wind Inox solar energy solar projects Renewable energy market renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon