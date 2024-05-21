Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ircon International Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 286 crore

The company has executed projects in the areas of railway construction, including ballastless track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication

Q4, Q4 results

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has posted a 15.1 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 285.68 crore during the March 2024 quarter.
It had clocked Rs 248.18 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year, Ircon International said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Profit after tax increased by 21.5 per cent to Rs 930 crore in FY24 as against Rs 765 crore in FY23.
Total revenue of the company rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 3,796.59 crore from Rs 3,773.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.
As on March 31, 2024, the company's total order book stood at Rs 27,208 crore.
 
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY24.
State-owned Ircon International Ltd is a leading turnkey construction company.
The company has executed projects in the areas of railway construction, including ballastless track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ircon International Railways Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon