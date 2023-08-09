IRCTC Q1FY24 results: Standalone net profit falls 5% to Rs 232 crore

The standalone net profit of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a fall of 5.42 per cent to Rs 232.21 crore, compared to Rs 245.52 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 16.7 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 278.79 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,001.78 crore, compared to Rs 852.59 crore year-on-year (YoY), a rise of 17.49 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 3.81 per cent. It was Rs 965.01 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,040.99 crore, compared to Rs 877 crore YoY, rising 18.69 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 3.65 per cent. It was Rs 1,004.28 crore in Q4FY23.

Also Read How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 276% Adani Ent likely to challenge IRCTC's monopoly in online ticket booking biz HDFC first private bank to tie up with IRCTC for co-branded credit card IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100% Bata Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 106 crore Natco Pharma's net profit rises 31.2% to Rs 420.3 cr in June quarter Berger Paints India logs 40% rise in net profit to Rs 355 crore in Q1 Bajaj Consumer Care Apr-June quarter net profit rises 36.37% to Rs 46.22 cr OnMobile Global net jumps over two-fold to Rs 10 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

IRCTC stock closed at Rs 648.3 on Wednesday.