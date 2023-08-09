Confirmation

Bajaj Consumer Care Apr-June quarter net profit rises 36.37% to Rs 46.22 cr

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 36.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30

Bajaj

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 36.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 265.68 crore against Rs 246.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.
The company said its flagship hair oil brand Almond Drops registered growth of 9 per cent, which was distributed across packs in Q1, while the coconut and amla portfolio continued to scale up as planned with an increase in market share.
International business on a consolidated basis grew by 42 per cent year-on-year, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

