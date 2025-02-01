Business Standard

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q3 results: Net profit falls 26.7% to Rs 126 cr

Total income declined to Rs 1,256.63 crore in the October-December quarter against Rs 2,213.68 crore in the year-ago period

Jaiprakash Power Ventures on Saturday reported a 26.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126.68 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago due to lower revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 172.85 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,256.63 crore in the October-December quarter against Rs 2,213.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Feb 01 2025

