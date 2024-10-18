Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 689 crore

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 689 crore

The company's total expenses doubled to Rs 142 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 71 crore

Jio financial services

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Friday posted a 3.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 689.07 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25), as the growth in income was offset by a surge in expenses.
 
The company's total income rose by 14.14 per cent to Rs 694 crore from Rs 608 crore in the second quarter of FY24, while interest income in the period increased to Rs 205 crore.
 
The company’s total expenses doubled to Rs 142 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 71 crore.
 
In its investor presentation, the company said that Jio Payments Solutions offers NEFT/RTGS payment solutions for B2B invoice payments, and EMI on credit/debit cards, with Brand EMIs in the pipeline.
 
During the quarter, the company launched loans on mutual funds, home loans, corporate lending loans, along with loans against property (LAP), loans on securities, and life insurance products. It also launched physical debit cards.
 
In October 2024, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave in-principle approval to Jio Financial Services’ joint venture (JV) with BlackRock.
 
JFSL increased its stake to 82.17 per cent in Jio Payments Bank. There were 15 lakh CASA customers, and Jio Payments Bank expanded its business correspondent network to 3,000, with plans for continued expansion.
 
Jio Insurance Broking had a direct-to-customer product portfolio of 24 plans across four product categories: auto, two-wheeler, health, and life. Its institutional product suite includes Group Term Life, Group Medical Cover, Group Personal Accident, and Commercial Insurance.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 689 cr

Jio Financial Services

BlackRock in talks with Jio Financial to set up private credit venture

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance App now available on Google Play Store, Apple Store, MyJio

Jio Financial Services Limited

Jio financial services unveils new app packed with features and upgrades

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank gets mutual funds distribution licence from Amfi

Topics : Jio Financial Services Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon